Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $41,693.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $559,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,101.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 1,358,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.55. Kennametal has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

