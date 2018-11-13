Analysts Expect LCNB Corp. (LCNB) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 110 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 16.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 24.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 79.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $220.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.38. LCNB has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 20.37%. Analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.