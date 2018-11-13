Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post $151.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $126.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $608.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.70 million to $615.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $637.16 million, with estimates ranging from $628.46 million to $649.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 838,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 233.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 785,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.7% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 879,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 314,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 259,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

