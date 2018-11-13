Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.25. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2019 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $18.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. MED increased their price target on Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $337.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Humana has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $355.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 261,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,792,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

