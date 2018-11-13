Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$5.90.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

