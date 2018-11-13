Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ramaco Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of METC opened at $5.93 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 386,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

