Analysts Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s FY2018 Earnings (AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $19.82 on Monday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $353,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,016,149 shares of company stock valued at $34,812,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

