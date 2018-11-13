Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 13th (ACM, AMAG, ARDS, BAYN, CNCE, ENV, IPAR, LEG, LITE, LNC)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2018

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 13th:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $76.00 to $67.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €117.00 ($136.05) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $88.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $250.00 to $240.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $134.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.25 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

