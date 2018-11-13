Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tableau Software (DATA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA):

11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $107.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tableau Software was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Tableau Software was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – Tableau Software was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DATA traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. 511,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,423. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tableau Software news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $701,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,766,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,672 shares of company stock valued at $12,923,295. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

