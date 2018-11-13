Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Target Price at $32.25

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.25. 157,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,219. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $221.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

