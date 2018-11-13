Analysts Set Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Target Price at $4,299.17

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,253.64 ($55.58).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,790 ($62.59) to GBX 4,860 ($63.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total value of £254.24 ($332.21).

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,839 ($50.16). 5,121,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

