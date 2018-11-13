Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.85 and a one year high of C$37.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.