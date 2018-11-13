Analyzing CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH (CPKF) and The Competition

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH (OTCMKTS: CPKF) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH alerts:

This table compares CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH $57.22 million $8.94 million 14.17 CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH Competitors $7.37 billion $1.29 billion 14.95

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH. CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH 17.52% 12.25% 1.34% CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH Competitors 21.85% 11.03% 1.15%

Dividends

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 40.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH Competitors 1274 5439 4991 256 2.35

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.05%. Given CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH competitors beat CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.