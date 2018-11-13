Analyzing ITUS (ITUS) and Research Frontiers (REFR)

ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of ITUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of ITUS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ITUS and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITUS N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers -194.70% -88.80% -76.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITUS and Research Frontiers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITUS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers $1.51 million 20.21 -$2.41 million ($0.10) -12.00

ITUS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Frontiers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITUS and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITUS 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Research Frontiers has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than ITUS.

ITUS Company Profile

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as CopyTele, Inc. and changed its name to ITUS Corporation in September 2014. ITUS Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves aerospace, architectural, automotive, and marine industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

