Analyzing Microwave Filter (MFCO) and Microvision (MVIS)

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Microwave Filter alerts:

This table compares Microwave Filter and Microvision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $3.04 million 0.42 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Microvision $10.89 million 8.29 -$24.24 million ($0.33) -2.94

Microwave Filter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvision.

Risk & Volatility

Microwave Filter has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvision has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Microvision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter -6.06% -16.37% -10.87% Microvision -126.34% -291.45% -78.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Microvision shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Microvision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Microwave Filter and Microvision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvision 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microvision has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.37%. Given Microvision’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvision is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Summary

Microwave Filter beats Microvision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Niagara Scientific, Inc., custom designs case packing machines to automatically pack products into shipping cases for food processors and other commodity products; and sells spare parts. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.