Analyzing P & F Industries (PFIN) and Makita (MKTAY)

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for P & F Industries and Makita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P & F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Makita 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares P & F Industries and Makita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P & F Industries 0.10% 1.52% 1.25% Makita 11.47% 10.14% 8.65%

Dividends

P & F Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Makita pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Makita pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

P & F Industries has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Makita has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P & F Industries and Makita’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P & F Industries $58.97 million 0.51 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Makita $4.41 billion 2.48 $492.79 million $1.86 21.01

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than P & F Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of P & F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Makita shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of P & F Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Makita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Makita beats P & F Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers. It also markets pipes and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipes and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors, as well as assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as heavy duty air tools, industrial grinders, impact sockets, hydro-pneumatic riveters, and air motors and custom gears; and industrial gears, hydrostatic test plugs, and various parts for use in power generation, petrochemical, construction, railroad, mining, ship building, and fabricated metals industries under the ATP ATSCO, OZAT, Numatx, Thaxton, and Quality Gear brands, as well as manufactures components, assemblies, and finished product and systems for various original equipment manufacturers. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. The company also provides sanders, hammer drills, rotary hammers, and circular saws. Makita Corporation markets its products under the Makita or Maktec brands in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

