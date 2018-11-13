Analyzing SMTC (SMTX) & Eltek (ELTK)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SMTC alerts:

16.3% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of SMTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMTC and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SMTC and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16% Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45%

Volatility & Risk

SMTC has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMTC and Eltek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $139.23 million 0.50 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Eltek $32.75 million 0.19 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Eltek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMTC.

Summary

SMTC beats Eltek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.