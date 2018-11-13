Analyzing TDK (TTDKY) and SunVesta (SVSA)

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) and SunVesta (OTCMKTS:SVSA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TDK has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunVesta has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TDK and SunVesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDK 5.36% 8.97% 3.91% SunVesta N/A N/A -19.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TDK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of TDK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TDK pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SunVesta does not pay a dividend. TDK pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TDK and SunVesta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDK $12.00 billion 0.88 $598.70 million $4.73 17.25 SunVesta N/A N/A -$15.41 million N/A N/A

TDK has higher revenue and earnings than SunVesta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TDK and SunVesta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDK 0 0 0 0 N/A SunVesta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TDK beats SunVesta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers. The Magnetic Application Products segment offers hard disk drives (HDD) heads, HDD suspension assemblies, magnetic sensors, power supplies, and magnets. The Film Application Products segment provides energy devices, such as rechargeable batteries. The Other segment provides mechatronics production equipment, and other products. The company also develops and supplies ASIC products, as well as designs custom IC products. TDK Corporation primarily serves electronics and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. and changed its name to TDK Corporation in 1983. TDK Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SunVesta

SunVesta, Inc. develops luxury hotels and resorts in Costa Rica and Switzerland. It plans to construct Paradisus Papagayo Bay Resort & Luxury Villas, a five-star luxury hotel and resort in Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica. The company is based in Oberrieden, Switzerland.

