AnaptysBio (ANAB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,013. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 3.47.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

