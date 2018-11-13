ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,802,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,930,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,396 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,167,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,974,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,702,000 after buying an additional 301,081 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,149,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,904,000 after buying an additional 2,890,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,449,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.13.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

