ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713,772 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.19% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH worth $273,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter worth $116,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter worth $107,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 67.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter worth $103,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.13. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

