ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,901,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ANSYS by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,507,000 after purchasing an additional 997,328 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 772,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 755,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $1,790,637.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $3,490,056 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $159.09 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

