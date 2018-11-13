ANZ (ANZBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

ANZBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 106,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,278. ANZ has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment.

