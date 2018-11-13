Aperio Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $2,344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,636,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth $11,157,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 567,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 159,727 shares during the last quarter.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

HTA stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

