Aperio Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ICF International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICF International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.19 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

