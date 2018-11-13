Apple (AAPL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.07.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,005.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,737 shares of company stock valued at $107,157,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

