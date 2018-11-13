Apple (AAPL) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $249.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple is expected to benefit from an expanded portfolio with the launch of new iPhones. Higher average selling price (ASP) and a loyal customer base are key catalysts. Moreover, robust demand for wearables is expected to drive results. As customers increase the usage of Apple Music and Apple Pay, Services revenues are expected to increase manifold. Further, the acquisition of Akonia Holographics, a manufacturer of lenses for AR glasses, strengthens our belief that Apple can foray into the wearable AR glasses space. Moreover, the company is testing self-driving vehicles and has 66 autonomous vehicles approved for testing in California. However, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company continues to lose share in the smartphone market. Moreover, increasing competition from Chinese handset makers remains a concern.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.75.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $193.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,141,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,796,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1,005.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,737 shares of company stock worth $107,157,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 417,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 197,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,200,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

