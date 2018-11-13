Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Lifted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $830,026,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $283,972,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $129,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.07.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,737 shares of company stock worth $107,157,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,005.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

