Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,421 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $964,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

