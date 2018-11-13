Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q4 guidance at $0.92-1.00 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

