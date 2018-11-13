ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $3.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ARC Document Solutions Inc. is a document solutions company providing business-to-business document management technology and services to the architectural, engineering and construction, or AEC industries. It also provides document management services to companies in non-AEC industries, such as technology, financial services, retail, entertainment, and food and hospitality. The Company provides services that include scanning, imaging, and managing black and white and color documents. ARC Document Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Reprographics Company, is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California. “

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARC. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.74 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 913,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 658,615 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 874,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,328,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 298,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.