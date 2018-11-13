ARC Resources (ARX) PT Lowered to C$16.75

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective reduced by GMP Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TSE:ARX opened at C$10.12 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

The company also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

In related news, Director David Ralph Collyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.49 per share, with a total value of C$134,900.00. Also, Director John Patrick Dielwart purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,287.00.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

