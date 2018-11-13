Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of ARDS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.85.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

