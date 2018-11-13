Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,411,000 after buying an additional 1,463,249 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,285,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $94,757.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $525,910.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of SPPI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.18. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.73 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

