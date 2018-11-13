Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Energizer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

