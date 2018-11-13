Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,943,000 after purchasing an additional 295,384 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,090,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 155,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.87. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

