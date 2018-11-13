ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mazor Robotics were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 57,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 217.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 506,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MZOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mazor Robotics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MZOR opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 1.32. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

