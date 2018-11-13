ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 16,191 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 628.13 and a beta of 2.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ark-investment-management-llc-buys-16191-shares-of-ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions.html.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.