ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (DE)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $144.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

