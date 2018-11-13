Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 652.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd makes up approximately 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

