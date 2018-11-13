Armanino Foods Of Distinction (AMNF) & Lancaster Colony (LANC) Head to Head Survey

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods Of Distinction and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods Of Distinction 15.56% 41.11% 27.98% Lancaster Colony 11.68% 20.23% 16.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armanino Foods Of Distinction and Lancaster Colony’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods Of Distinction $38.99 million 2.36 $5.08 million N/A N/A Lancaster Colony $1.22 billion 4.02 $135.31 million N/A N/A

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods Of Distinction.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Armanino Foods Of Distinction and Lancaster Colony, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods Of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancaster Colony 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lancaster Colony has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.20%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Armanino Foods Of Distinction.

Dividends

Armanino Foods Of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Armanino Foods Of Distinction on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse brand name; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

