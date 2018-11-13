ARRIS International (ARRS) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ARRIS is transforming the entertainment experience through a holistic approach to content delivery, leveraging its expertise in the cloud and network to help providers anticipate demand for more personalized, relevant and mobile experiences. The company collaborates with its global customers to transform their entire delivery chain from content creation to consumption. It provides wireless and wired products and services for seamless connectivity across varied networking environments. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, high operating expenses have been hurting the company’s bottom line growth and are likely to hamper financial performance. ARRIS' international operations are exposed to foreign currency exchange rate risk. Operating risks from high R&D costs for technology-driven products are expected to weigh on margins and impair its long-term growth to some extent.”

Get ARRIS International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARRS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ARRIS International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded ARRIS International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.21.

ARRS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. 3,213,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,887. ARRIS International has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ARRIS International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,339,000 after acquiring an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARRIS International (ARRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.