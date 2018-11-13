Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $485,000 in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,838,000 after buying an additional 160,618 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $1,290,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Charles B. Newsome sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $243,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H O. Woltz III sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $992,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,322 shares in the company, valued at $20,861,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,951 shares of company stock worth $4,580,278. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.44. Insteel Industries Inc has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

