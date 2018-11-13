Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $37,690,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $45,791,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDermott International by 8,843.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $43,106,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $35,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDR opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International Inc has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

In related news, CEO David Dickson purchased 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $396,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,494.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Luquette purchased 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 127,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,068. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

