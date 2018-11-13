Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,897,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 37,035 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 244,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 840,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,298,000 after buying an additional 89,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

