Astea International (ATEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEA opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Astea International has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of -1.36.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

