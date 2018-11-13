AstraZeneca (AZN) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of 0.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 246,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,699,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

