AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their top pick rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,630 ($73.57) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,882 ($76.86).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,251 ($81.68) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

