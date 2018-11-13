AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stake Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AZN opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.34.

WARNING: “AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stake Decreased by Commerce Bank” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/astrazeneca-plc-azn-stake-decreased-by-commerce-bank.html.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.