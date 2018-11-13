AT Bancorp Has $2.40 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

AT Bancorp cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,541,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,813 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AT&T by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in AT&T by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,547,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

